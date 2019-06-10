Enter to win a Subaru Forester from Mark Miller Subaru South Towne at their community event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mark Miller Subaru just finished up its 12 year of raising money for charitable organizations in Utah, through their Do Good Feel Good event. Megan Robinson with Mark Miller Subaru stopped by with Love Promise Ambassador Suba Bleu Miller to share more.

The Do Good Feel Good event ran the entire month of May, where every time a customer purchased a new or used vehicle at either Mark Miller Subaru Midtown or South Towne location, $75 was donated to one of six local charities:

1. Subaru Loves to Care - The Sharing Place

2. Subaru Loves Pets - Nuzzles & Co.

3. Subaru Loves Veterans - The Malinois Foundation

4. Subaru Loves Learning - Discovery Gateway

5. Subaru Loves to Help - Volunteers of America

6. Subaru Loves the Earth - Recycle Utah

Last year, they raised over $30,000 during their annual Do Good Feel Good event.

To find out how much they raised this year, join Mark Miller Subaru, Mix 105.1, and more Love Promise Partners on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mark Miller Subaru South Towne for Community Day, where each charity will receive their donation. Festivities begin at 11 a.m., with music, food and activities for the whole family. They'll also be giving away a 3-year lease on a 2019 Subaru Forester!

It's not too late for your chance to win the Subaru Forester! There is still one more golden key out in the world, and we'll be qualifying up to 20 more individuals the morning of the event.

For more info, visit markmillersubaru.com or call (888) 859-6198.