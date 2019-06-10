Do you know how to spatchcock a chicken? We got tips from a Traeger Grills pro

Posted 3:18 pm, June 10, 2019, by

Father's Day is coming up, and what dad wouldn't want to get a new Traeger Grill as a gift?

Budah talked with Chad Ward, Director of Barbecue Marketing for Traeger Grills, who says there are great deals for Father's Day... he recommends checking your local dealer or visit: traegergrills.com.

Chad also taught Budah how to Spatchcock a chicken (that means cutting the backbone out for grilling so the chicken will lay flat).

Did you know with a Treager Grill you can also keep track of what you're cooking with an app?  That's right... the technology is built in!

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.