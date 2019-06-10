Do you know how to spatchcock a chicken? We got tips from a Traeger Grills pro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Father's Day is coming up, and what dad wouldn't want to get a new Traeger Grill as a gift?

Budah talked with Chad Ward, Director of Barbecue Marketing for Traeger Grills, who says there are great deals for Father's Day... he recommends checking your local dealer or visit: traegergrills.com.

Chad also taught Budah how to Spatchcock a chicken (that means cutting the backbone out for grilling so the chicken will lay flat).

Did you know with a Treager Grill you can also keep track of what you're cooking with an app? That's right... the technology is built in!