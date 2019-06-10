Chef Todd’s Baby Back Ribs with Chipotle Pineapple BBQ Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd Leonard from UVU's Culinary Institute was grilling up a storm!

He shared his recipes for Baby Back Ribs with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Beer-Battered Onion Rings & Sweet Corn Bread.

Baby Back Ribs

3 racks Baby back ribs -- cleaned and silver removed

3 tablespoons Chef Todd's BBQ Rub -- 3 parts pit seasoning, 1 part smoked paprika, 1 part chili powder, 1 part granulated sugar, 1/2 part salt

2 cups BBQ Sauce, chef Todd's Chipotle Pineapple BBQ sauce

2 tablespoons Olive oil

Clean and remove the silver from the ribs.

Rub each rib with the spice rub and then a little bit of the oil after seasoned.

Smoke the ribs for 45 minutes in Alto Sham smoker and cook at 225 for 3-4 hours. (Or 3-4 hours in wood burning smoker at about 200 degrees.)

Grill on char grill to caramelize.

Baste with Chef Todd's BBQ Sauce.

Continue to baste during the cooking and grilling process.

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

10 ounces flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 egg

1/2 tablespoon Pit seasoning

1 pint beer

flour, as needed for dredging

4 pounds onions -- whole

1. Sift the dry ingredients together.

2. Beat the egg in a separate bowl. Add the beer to the beaten egg.

3. Add the egg-and-beer mixture to the dry ingredients; mix until smooth.

4. Peel the onions and cut in 1/2-inch (2-centimeter) thick slices.

5. Break the slices into rings and dredge in flour.

6. Dip the rings in the batter a few at a time. Using the swimming method, deep-fry at 375ºF (190ºC) until done. Drain on absorbent paper, season with additional salt and white pepper and serve hot.

Chipotle Pineapple BBQ Sauce

4 each yellow onions (15 oz each) -- small diced

1/2 cup shallots -- minced

1/2 cup garlic -- minced

4 cups cooking sherry

1/2 cup blended oil

8 pounds brown sugar

2 cups soy sauce

1 can chipotle chile canned in adobo -- pureed

46 ounces pineapple juice

184 ounces apple juice

1 #10 can ketchup

1 #10 can chili sauce

1 cup molasses

1 cup worcestershire sauce

1 cup yellow mustard

2 each pineapples -- peeled, sliced and grilled, then cubed

3 ounces kosher salt -- to taste

1 tablespoon black pepper -- to taste

In a large rondou or roasting pan, heat until hot.

Add the blended oil to the pan and then the onions to caramelize.

Add the garlic and shallots towards the end of the caramelization of the onions.

Add the Chipotle puree and stir well

Add the brown sugar molasses, soy sauce.

Deglaze with the sherry cooking wine and simmer for a few minutes.

Add the mustard and stir in until well incorporated.

Add the apple juice and pineapple juice and let simmer for 30 minutes.

Add the ketchup and chili sauce and let simmer strirring frequently.

Season with salt and pepper and the worcestershire sauce.

Taste and season as needed.

Reduce sauce until syrupy and thick.

Pour sauce into 22 Quart lexon bucket.

Add grilled cubed pineapple and puree with the bur mixer.

Sauce should be smooth, thick and amazing!!!!

Taste, and Adjust as needed

Sweet Corn Bread

4 whole Eggs (71g yolks, 107g whites) -- separate out yolks

1 cup Whole milk (274g) -- rehydrated

1 teaspoon Vanilla (6g)

3/4 cup Butter melted (180g)

1 cup Cornmeal (291g)

2 cups White ap flour (370g)

1 1/2 cups White sugar (291g)

1 tablespoon Baking powder (15g)

1 teaspoon Salt

Pre heat oven to 350.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, milk, vanilla and cooled melted butter and stir.

Add dry ingredients to the wet ingredients stirring to incorporate but do not over mix.

In a separate bowl beat egg whites until stiff peaks form.

Carefully fold the egg whites into batter.

Pour into a 8X8 buttered pan and bake for 45 minutes.

Check with toothpick to make sure cooked through.

Find more from Chef Todd at: uvu.edu.