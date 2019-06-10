Baum pleads not guilty to Juab Co. teens’ murders, death penalty on the table

PROVO, Utah — Jerrod Baum pleaded not guilty to new charges leveled against him.

During a brief court appearance on Monday, Baum entered a plea to charges of aggravated murder, a capital offense; aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; abuse and desecration of a body, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person.

Utah County prosecutors now have 60 days to decide whether to seek the death penalty against him. Utah County Attorney David Leavitt told reporters outside of court he anticipated a decision by late July.

Baum is charged in connection with the deaths of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell. The two disappeared in 2017. Baum is accused of tying them up, killing them and throwing their bodies down an abandoned mine shaft. Their bodies were recovered March 28, 2018.