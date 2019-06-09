× Unified firefighter/paramedic hit by car while responding to call

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Unified Fire Authority firefighter and paramedic was hit by a car while on foot Sunday afternoon in Millcreek Canyon.

The 30-year-old UFD employee was responding to a call near 7900 E. Millcreek Canyon Road and was walking back to the vehicle when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital and released shortly after with minor injuries.

Authorities say he maintained consciousness and was evaluated for possible lower body injuries.

Unified Police Department is investigating the incident.

