Police: man had open container, fled from police, ran red light and crashed on Bangerter

RIVERTON, Utah — A man is in critical condition after crashing his pickup truck into an SUV during a police chase.

According to Unified Police, the man had an open container of alcohol in his Ford F-250, fled from a traffic stop, drove south on Bangerter Highway, ran multiple red lights and ultimately crashed into an SUV turning left onto the highway near 13400 South.

For more than an hour, Bangerter Highway southbound lanes were closed completely south of 13400.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is in “extremely critical” condition, police say, but the occupants in the other vehicle and are in stable condition.

Police say the man will face multiple charges.