Police: man had open container, fled from police, ran red light and crashed on Bangerter

Posted 9:54 pm, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, June 9, 2019

RIVERTON, Utah — A man is in critical condition after crashing his pickup truck into an SUV during a police chase.

According to Unified Police, the man had an open container of alcohol in his Ford F-250, fled from a traffic stop, drove south on Bangerter Highway, ran multiple red lights and ultimately crashed into an SUV turning left onto the highway near 13400 South.

For more than an hour, Bangerter Highway southbound lanes were closed completely south of 13400.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is in “extremely critical” condition, police say, but the occupants in the other vehicle and are in stable condition.

Police say the man will face multiple charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.