× Mother attempted to smother, strangle two daughters, police say

LAYTON, Utah — A woman was arrested Sunday morning after police say she attempted to suffocate her two daughters Saturday.

Karen Suzanne Butterfield, 27, faces charges of child abuse homicide, domestic violence in the presence of a child, assault and criminal mischief.

According to police records, Butterfield’s husband recorded her saying she was going to kill herself and her daughters, and then she attempted to smother both girls with a pillow. The husband intervened, but then Butterfield strangled both girls with her hands, according to police. He had to physically pry her hands from one daughter’s neck, and after he managed to do so she began strangling the other daughter. He was able to free her as well, but both girls had visible injuries to their necks, the report states.

After her arrest, police say Butterfield admitted her attempt to smother and strangle one daughter. She said she wanted to “prove a point” to her husband that recording her had “pushed her to this course of action.”