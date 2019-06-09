× Kroger recalls some berries over possible Hepatitis A contamination

(CNN) — Federal officials are warning consumers to avoid certain brands of frozen berries sold at Kroger and other grocery stores over fears of Hepatitis A virus contamination.

The berries were sold nationwide under the grocery store’s “private selection” brand. The contamination was discovered during a frozen berry sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, the grocery chain said.

“These products are available at Kroger and other retail locations and have a two-year shelf life … The FDA is continuing to investigate to determine whether there are other implicated products,” the FDA said.

The recalled brands are the private selection frozen triple berry medley, the private selection frozen triple berry medley and the private selection frozen blackberries.

There have been no reports of hepatitis A linked to the consumption of the items, the FDA said.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and yellowing of the skin or eyes.

“Hepatitis A virus can result in a liver infection that may be inapparent. However, when symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months,” the FDA said.

Consumers who’ve eaten the recalled frozen berries are urged to consult with their health care professionals to determine whether vaccination is appropriate. Those with symptoms should get treatment immediately.