× Three children dead after truck rear-ends horse-drawn carriage in Michigan

STURGIS, Mich. — Three children have now died after a truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage.

Michigan State Police say it happened in Algansee Township in Branch County sometime Friday.

All occupants were ejected from the carriage, including children and two adults. Two of those children, ages six and two, died at the scene. Michigan State Police told WXMI a 4-year old later died at the hospital from their injuries.

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital suffering major injuries. One of the adults, a woman, also suffered serious injuries.

All of the victims were taken to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN and Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The driver of the pickup has been arrested, though MSP is not releasing that person’s name at this time.

The case is still under investigation.