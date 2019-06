Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — Racers and boaters finished the second annual whitewater kayak race on the Provo River Saturday.

The race started at 10 a.m. and wrapped up around 4 p.m. It featured two races: the slalom race and the boater cross.

There were about 24 racers at the competition, and with Utah's high water levels, it was an experts-only event.

