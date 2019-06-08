Fire burns garage, part of Woods Cross home

Posted 11:54 am, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, June 8, 2019

Courtesy South Davis Metro Fire District

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A fire burned through the garage and into part of a Woods Cross home Saturday morning.

South Davis Metro Fire District Chief Jeff Bassett said crews quickly put out the fire, which was report at 1:25 a.m. near 1900 South and 900 West.

Bassett said the home’s fire alarms went off and a juvenile went to check the garage and suffered a minor first degree when he opened the door.

No other injuries were reported and investigators are still working to determine the extent of the damage and a cause.

