Fire burns garage, part of Woods Cross home

WOODS CROSS, Utah — A fire burned through the garage and into part of a Woods Cross home Saturday morning.

South Davis Metro Fire District Chief Jeff Bassett said crews quickly put out the fire, which was report at 1:25 a.m. near 1900 South and 900 West.

Bassett said the home’s fire alarms went off and a juvenile went to check the garage and suffered a minor first degree when he opened the door.

No other injuries were reported and investigators are still working to determine the extent of the damage and a cause.