Car crash in Draper leaves hundreds without power

DRAPER, Utah — A car crashed into a power pole early Saturday morning and left as many as 2,000 people without power in Draper according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The accident happened near 300 East and 12300 South around 3:30 a.m. this morning and knocked out power to nearly 2,200 people.

Sgt. Mike Elkins with Draper Police said the driver possibly fell asleep before the crash and crews from UDOT and Rocky Mountain Power are working to fix the power pole and get power back to traffic lights on 12300 South.

Rocky Mountain Power said the number of people without power is down to just over 500 people and power should be completely restored by 11:00 a.m.

