Where to get your nails done, where 100-percent of proceeds go to causes raising awareness for sexual assault

Topcoat Nail Bar is teaming up with Still Not Asking For It, offering swift manis and pedis (on June 9, 2019 at their location in SLC) for a donation of $25 and $35 respectively (or more), and all proceeds of the day are donated to the Rape Recovery Center of Utah. They will be taking walk-ins from that day from noon to 5 p.m. so we can fit in as many people as possible. They have a digital photobooth set up donated by Utah Jive that can be used for a donation amount of any size, and we have complimentary gourmet snacks and beverages sponsored by Caputo's Market & Deli. Find out more by visiting topcoatslc.com.

About Still Not Asking For It

Snafi was created by Ashley Love in 2015 when she recognized their was a lack of support for sexual assault victims amongst her peers in the tattoo community. Typically for Snafi events they offer flash tattoos with all proceeds being donated to to the local Rape Recovery Centers. Today Snafi is a world wide event in the tattoo community having raised $367,000 to date with over 80 tattoo shops worldwide participating in this years event. Find out more by visiting www.stillnotaskingforit.gives.

How did Topcoat Nail Bar get involved?

"Being in the beauty industry that is primarily operated by women, I - Jessica Burleson - recognized the need for community amongst all women who have been effected by sexual assault. Too often, I've heard stories from women of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and ages, repeating the same story of sexual assault or harassment with a lack of support and understanding from their friends, family, and coworkers. So once I found Snafi I fell in love with the message and vision. I decided to do what I can to create a community of survivors and assist in raising donations with a less permanent product (tattoos vs. mani/pedis). My goal is to create a day filled with stories of survival and support, all while getting pampered and indulging on yummy snacks, and taking beautiful pictures so we can all find the support we desperately need within each other."

About Rape Recovery Center (RRC)

The Rape Recovery Center (RRC) is the only standalone agency solely dedicated to serving survivors of sexual violence in the state of Utah. Their staff provide things like therapy, counseling, support groups, and crisis intervention to foster healing - and all services are offered at no cost. Anytime day or night, a survivor can pick up the phone and call the 24-hour Crisis Line to receive support, resources, and tools for recovery. They also do substantial work to educate communities about the cause and prevention of sexual violence with the hope of eliminating this public health issue for future generations.

They serve thousands of individuals each year, and in recent years, they've seen unprecedented increases in demand, beginning in 2017 when #metoo went viral. This past year they saw 64% more survivors. At the RRC, this is an incredibly hopeful trend, because they know more survivors than ever feel safe coming forward and accessing services to heal.

They believe a big reason they've seen this increase is because of events like Still Not Asking For It, that not only raise public awareness and accountability, but make a powerful statement about how we can all be involved in this movement. It sends a message to survivors in Salt Lake that this community cares, and support is available.

Find out more by visiting raperecoverycenter.org.