It's a place that puts smiles on kids and adults a like, and there's now more to enjoy! Erica Hansen, Community Relations Manager at Utah's Hogle Zoo, gave us a tour of the new features arriving just in time for Summer.

Two new warthogs

Meerkat Mansion dedicated to James E. Hogle, Jr., who donated the land in 1931

Washed Ashore exhibit

Family night pricing: Monday nights through Labor Day, $5 off admission after 5 p.m. (zoo stays open till 9 p.m.)

