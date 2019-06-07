× Water possibly contaminated, Elk Ridge City warns

ELK RIDGE, Utah — Elk Ridge City is advising its residents to boil their water before using it.

In a Facebook post, the city announced water could be contaminated as a result of a broken water main.

There was a break in the main water line at about 9 p.m. Thursday, causing rocks and dirt to enter the pipeline.

The city stated that it will be testing the water for contamination, and it takes at least 24 hours from when the samples were taken to get results.

It is not a “boil order,” however. A boil order is issued when E.coli is confirmed in the system, which the city does not have at this time.

For more information, contact the Elk Ridge City office at 801-423-2300.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

The Utah Division of Drinking Water is also available for consumer questions at 801-536

4986.