This one, sweet ingredient makes Penguin Brothers’ sandwiches the ‘coolest’ in town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brothers Blake and Brandon Barkdull are the Penguin Brothers; the brains behind the food truck serving up sweet sandwiches that are a little different from other lunch time hand-helds. Their sandwiches are made with ice cream!

Voted the Best Food Truck in Utah Valley, the Penguin Brothers food truck is already a hit with their "pizookies" and custom ice cream sandwiches. They even have gluten-free cookies and dairy-free ice cream available.

We got a sneak peek into their process, and found out they have a new Sugar House location.

Find out more by visiting them on the web or Instagram.