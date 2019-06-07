St. George proposes fee hikes for golfing, energy and water

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The city council will consider proposed fee hikes for golfing, energy and water.

The City of St. George said the council will consider a series of increases at its next budget meeting. The city is proposing a $1 increase per nine-hole round, and a $1 increase per nine-hole cart. The last time the city raised green fees was in 2007.

The city is also proposing to raise municipal power rates by $1 beginning July 1 and increasing by $1 each year until 2023. Water will increase 10 cents per 5,000 gallons over the base rate. For instance, the next 5,000 gallons will go up from $1.28 to $1.38. The following 5,000 gallons would then go from $1.40 to $1.50.