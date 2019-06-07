SLC firefighters rescue nine SLCPD employees trapped in Public Safety Building elevator

Posted 4:35 pm, June 7, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Salt Lake City firefighters came to the rescue of nine SLCPD employees who became trapped in an elevator at the Public Safety Building – the headquarters for both departments.

In a Facebook post made Thursday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department posted a video showing several officers emerging from an elevator amid much laughter.

As of Friday afternoon, the video has nearly reached 500,000 plays.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.