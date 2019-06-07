× SLC firefighters rescue nine SLCPD employees trapped in Public Safety Building elevator

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Salt Lake City firefighters came to the rescue of nine SLCPD employees who became trapped in an elevator at the Public Safety Building – the headquarters for both departments.

In a Facebook post made Thursday, the Salt Lake City Fire Department posted a video showing several officers emerging from an elevator amid much laughter.

As of Friday afternoon, the video has nearly reached 500,000 plays.