Saturday is Free Fishing Day across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — While fishing usually requires a license, anyone who wants to can fish for free at Utah’s public bodies of water on Saturday.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Saturday, June 8, is this year’s Free Fishing Day.

“Because you don’t need a license to fish that day, it’s the perfect time to take someone fishing with you and introduce them to the sport,” said Randy Oplinger, sport fisheries coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “And, early June is one of the best times to fish in Utah. All of the fish in the state, both warmwater and coldwater fish, are active and willing to bite this time of the year.”

If you are interested in fishing but don’t have any equipment, the DWR encourages you to attend one of six fishing events.

“At most of the events, equipment will be available for people to use,” Oplinger said. “Volunteers will also be on hand to help you and your kids fish. Also, many of these waters will be stocked with fish before the event so there should be plenty of fish to catch.”

Complete details on those events are available here.

To learn about fishing regulations or to obtain a fishing license, click here.