Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients

• 4 ears of corn, washed and peeled, leaving the husks attached at the bottom

• 1/4 cup of Mexican crema or regular sour cream

• 1/4 cup of mayonnaise

• 1/2 cup of Cotija cheese, finely crumbled

• 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

• 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

• juice and zest of 1 lime

• 1/4 cup of Cilantro, finely chopped

• 2 teaspoons of chipotle chili powder

Instructions

1. Preheat your grill to roughly 450ºF. Clean and lightly oil your grill once hot.

2. Prep the corn by peeling the husks back, removing all stringy material, and lightly rinsing with fresh water. Place on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Once the grill is up to temperature, place the corn on the grill, leaving the grill lid open.

4. Grill for roughly 12 minutes, turning the cobs 1/4 turn every 3 minutes. You will know it’s finished when the corn is a nice golden color and it is soft to the touch.

5. Remove the corn from heat and let rest for 2 minutes.

6. In a medium sized bowl, combine Mexican crema, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, chipotle powder, garlic, lime zest and juice, and cilantro.

7. Generously spread the aioli on all sides of the grilled corn. Top the corn with a little extra chipotle and cilantro. Lastly, top with extra crumbled Cotija cheese and enjoy!

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress