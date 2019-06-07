Gluten-free tacos to celebrate Salt Lake Magazine’s Tastemakers event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Magazine presents it's ninth-annual Tastemakers event for 2019 at The Gateway. The two-day event, this year on​ June 13 and 14,​ is a two-day pass to samples and sips from more than 28 of Salt Lake City's best restaurants and bars. Chef ​Todd Gormley​ from the Park City Culinary Institute is one of the participating chefs and stopped by to prepare a dish he plans to serve at this year's event.

Mary Malouf with Salt Lake Magazine shared more info about the event, including how proceeds benefit Utah Foster Care.

The general pass is $45 it gives you access to a large variety of tastings served in the outdoor pavilion located at The Gateway. Alcohol is not included, but can be purchased on site.

The VIP pass is $85 and includes everything the general pass offers PLUS access to VIP Lounge which includes additional VIP tastings and craft cocktails. The VIP ticket includes a 5-free drink pass.

Get tickets at tastemakersUtah.com. Use Promo Code: FOX13 at checkout to get 10 percent off tickets. (Offer valid through 5pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019).

RECIPE:

Tapioca Tacos (Gluten Free!) with Coconut and Berry Coulis

1 cup Tapioca Starch

1/3 cup water (approximate)

¼ tsp. salt

Shredded coconut

Local honey

6 oz. of berries

1/8 cup water

3 Tbl. sugar

pinch of salt

1 tsp. lemon juice

To make the Tacos: - Place Tapioca Starch in a medium bowl. - Slowly add water 2 tablespoons at a time stirring with your fingers. The mixture will form large clumps that break down with your fingers. - Keep adding water until you get medium clumps. If you add too much water, and get a think liquid, add more tapioca. - Pass mixture through a sieve into a clean bowl. - Use a ladle to place 1/3 cup of this mixture at a time into a nonstick pan on medium heat. Work quickly. Cook 30-40 seconds or until the taco freely moves in the pan. - With a spatula; flip and cook an additional 30-40 seconds and remove. - Fill with shredded coconut and dip in berry coulis. To make the Berry Coulis:

- In a small saucepan, bring berries, water, and salt to a bare simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook until sugar is dissolved and berries are heated through, about 1 minute longer.

- Use a blender to puree until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh strainer.

- Add lemon juice and let cool to room temperature before serving.