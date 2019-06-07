Don’t squeeze the Charmin, but you’ll want to hug Mr. Whipple

Mr. Whipple is a handsome young man who needs to find his forever family!

He's ten years old, but don't let his age fool you -- he's got a lot of love to give and he's a true ladies' man!

He's in good health and just had his pearly whites polished!

He loves to go for walks (he's fantastic on a leash), loves playing with tennis balls and he loves everyone he meets!

Mr. Whipple is housetrained and is good with dogs of all sizes.

Anyone interested in adopting him should go to hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.  A private meeting will be arranged.

