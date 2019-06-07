Budah goes on a Utah Adventure with Wasatch Excursions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven't been to the Heber Valley lately, here's another reason to go! You can take an off-road vehicle to see some of the country's most beautiful scenery.

Budah hopped on an ATV with Wasatch Excursions and rode to Cummings Parkway in the Wasatch Mountains. In the distance you can see Mt. Timpanogos and other snow-capped mountains.

Wasatch Excursions offers a variety of equipment from water toys like See-Doos to four-seater off road vehicles and single-rider ATV's too!

You can take book a tour for a small group, or bring 90 of your closest family and friends along.

For more information please visit: wasatchexcursions.com.