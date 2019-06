× West Bountiful Police looking for suspect who fled during pursuit

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — West Bountiful Police are looking for a someone who fled from officers during a pursuit Thursday.

According to West Bountiful PD, the search is focused on the area of 400 N and 800 W.

Residents have reported seeing a large police presence in the area.

“If you see anyone suspicious, please call our Dispatch at 801-298-6000,” a Facebook post from West Bountiful PD said.

