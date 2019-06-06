Utah father whose wife died one day after childbirth gets small town support, a surprise on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD, Utah – McKenzie Shear passed away one day after giving birth to a beautiful baby boy named Ridge on April 19.

Many people who knew McKenzie were unaware the energetic young mother had multiple health problems, including a blood disorder that ultimately proved fatal.

McKenzie’s husband Cassidy is now the sole provider for his family, which also includes older children.

Cassidy’s mother and McKenzie’s mother now take turns watching baby Ridge while he works full time at a car dealership.

Cassidy was on the job when a show of love and support rolled into the service department.

