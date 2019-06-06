This retainer-like device can replace a bulky CPAP machine, giving you freedom to travel again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you snore at night, it's not just annoying for your sleeping partner. You could be suffering from a serious sleep disorder that could eventually lead to some major health problems for you.

Sleep apnea is a serious disorder in which breathing repeatedly stop and starts during sleep; snoring is one of the major symptoms.

"In some cases, these health problems could even be fatal," says Aubrey Angus, clinic director at Sound Sleep Medical.

Sleep apnea has been linked to heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes and even depression. What's more, sleep apnea causes 38,000 deaths each year, and it's been estimated that 200,000 auto accidents each year are sleep related.

People who snore at night usually don't even know they do so, until their sleep partner tells them. That's why most people who have sleep apnea are never diagnosed.

To find out if you have this disorder, Sound Sleep Medical gives you an at-home test, so you don't have to spend the night in a hospital or sleep lab.

Once you are diagnosed, Aubrey told us that Sound Sleep Medical specializes in providing oral appliance therapy for the disorder. Oral appliances can often be used as an alternative to CPAP (an acronym for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machines.

Oral appliances are similar in appearance to bleach trays or mouthpieces, and are not connected to any type of external apparatus, nor do they require masks that touch the face. Aubrey said in many cases, oral appliances have been proven to be as effective as CPAP machines in treating sleep apnea.

"Plus, oral appliances are small, comfortable and easily transportable," she said. "You can go camping again!"

If you've used a CPAP machine in the past, but found it to be uncomfortable, an oral appliance from Sound Sleep Medical could be a better solution to your sleep apnea.

Most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments, so patients' out-of-pocket costs are minimal or even non-existent.

Simply stated, if you suffer from snoring and sleep apnea, Sound Sleep Medical could change and maybe even save your life.

