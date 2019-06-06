The Salt Project highlights their staycation to Bear Lake

The Salt Project bloggers recently took their families for a staycation at Bear Lake.
They highlighted five things they loved about the trip.
- Bike Rides at Conestoga Ranch. There are bikes available for almost everyone: tandem bikes, bikes with training wheels, cruisers and more.
- Kayaking Bear Lake! They rented kayaks from Epic Adventures Rentals on the south side of the lake.
- Exploring Hobbit Caves. They say it's the coolest hike you can take! You cross a river and you're at the caves.
- Hiking Limber Pines in Garden City. They say it's an awesome hike for littles!
- Glamping at Conestoga Ranch. You even get our very own little s'mores package and roasting sticks.
For more information please visit: saltproject.co.