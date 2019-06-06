The Salt Project highlights their staycation to Bear Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Salt Project bloggers recently took their families for a staycation at Bear Lake.

They highlighted five things they loved about the trip.

Bike Rides at Conestoga Ranch. There are bikes available for almost everyone: tandem bikes, bikes with training wheels, cruisers and more. Kayaking Bear Lake! They rented kayaks from Epic Adventures Rentals on the south side of the lake. Exploring Hobbit Caves. They say it's the coolest hike you can take! You cross a river and you're at the caves. Hiking Limber Pines in Garden City. They say it's an awesome hike for littles! Glamping at Conestoga Ranch. You even get our very own little s'mores package and roasting sticks.

For more information please visit: saltproject.co.