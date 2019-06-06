Severe weather approaching Wasatch Front; winds topple semitrailer on I-80

Lightning strikes over the Salt Lake Valley

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect from Salt Lake City north to the Utah-Idaho border, according to the National Weather Service.

Most warnings are in effect through 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol.

Winds as strong as 60 mph and quarter-size hail are possible with these thunderstorms; high winds tipped a semitrailer over on Interstate 80 around 4:30 p.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP said high profile vehicles and motorcyclists should use caution; the semitrailer couldn’t avoid being blown over due to high winds.

