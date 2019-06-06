× Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Davis, Wasatch counties

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Davis and Wasatch counties lasting through 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible with these storms.

The warning for Davis County includes cells approaching the southern end of the Great Salt Lake Marina, where gusts could pass 60 mph.

This warning is for cells approaching the southern end of the GSL. 60+ mph wind gusts are possible, and will impact the marina. #utwx #utmarinewx https://t.co/AleRJJBzzf — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 6, 2019