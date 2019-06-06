Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Davis, Wasatch counties
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Davis and Wasatch counties lasting through 5:00 p.m. Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible with these storms.
The warning for Davis County includes cells approaching the southern end of the Great Salt Lake Marina, where gusts could pass 60 mph.
