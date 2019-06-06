Provo set to get its first Starbucks in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — Provo is the only city in the United States with more than 100,000 residents and zero Starbucks.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Provo is scheduled to get its first Starbucks in 2020. No one expects Provo, Utah to be a coffee connoisseur’s mecca, but FOX 13 looked into the data and learned Utah’s third-largest city is more barren of baristas than any other.

Some other numbers:

Provo is the USA’s 243 rd biggest city according to 2016 census data.

biggest city according to 2016 census data. Independence, Missouri is 242 nd and has five Starbucks.

and has five Starbucks. Lansing, Michigan is 244 th and has four Starbucks.

and has four Starbucks. Utah has 101 Starbucks, according to Statista.com and Provo is Utah’s 3 rd largest city after Salt Lake City and West Valley City.

largest city after Salt Lake City and West Valley City. Of Utah’s 20 largest cities by 2019 estimates, Provo is still the only city with no Starbucks.

When Provo gets a scheduled Starbucks in 2020, Roy will be the biggest city in Utah with no Starbucks (unless they also get one). Roy is Utah’s 21st biggest city by 2019 estimates with about 39,000 residents.