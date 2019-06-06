Unified Police seek man who evaded officers after chase, say he’s armed and dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah -- Unified Police are looking for a man they said should be considered armed and dangerous after a chase that went from Taylorsville to West Valley City early Thursday.

Police are looking for James Carter, who they described as a white supremacist gang member.

A sergeant in an unmarked vehicle spotted Carter in the passenger seat of a stolen vehicle in Taylorsville around 1 a.m. When he attempted a traffic stop, the woman driving the car fled.

The chase continued into West Valley City, where police spiked the tires to disable the vehicle. Both occupants fled on foot from there, and police apprehended the woman.

Carter evaded officers and is still on the run.

"We did several tracks to no avail tonight, so we don't know if he got into a house, if he has a friend in the area.... possibly a car scooped him up," said Lt. Bill Robertson with Unified Police.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman who was driving the vehicle, but they said she has an extensive criminal history and existing warrants.

Carter is described as a male in his mid 40s, but no further description was immediately available.