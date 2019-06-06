Mongolian Beef Sloppy Joes

Posted 12:19 pm, June 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:20PM, June 6, 2019

1 pound Ground Beef (90% lean)

1 medium onion, chopped

1 to 2 serrano chiles or jalapenos, seeded, chopped

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon honey

4 each hamburger buns

3 green onions, chopped (optional)

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

 

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and chiles; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4-inch crumbles. Remove drippings. Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

 

Stir in hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, soy sauce and honey; bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Divide beef mixture evenly on bottom half of each bun; close sandwiches.

 

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

