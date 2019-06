× Midvale school evacuated over chemical leak

MIDVALE, Utah — Jordan Valley School in Midvale was evacuated Thursday morning due to a chemical leak.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, the leak occurred in the basement of the school, at 7501 S 1000 E.

The type of chemical that leaked is unknown.

Thursday is the last day of school at Jordan Valley School, according to its website.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.