× Man revived after car rolls into Logan River

LOGAN CANYON, Utah — First responders revived a man using CPR after a car with four occupants crashed and rolled into the Logan River Thursday evening.

The man, another adult and two juveniles were taken to Logan Regional Hospital and no update on their conditions was given.

Sgt. Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol said the road had recently been repaved and that, along with heavy rain, likely led to extremely slick conditions before the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 89 near milepost 473.

An onlooker helped get the passengers out of the car, which landed on its wheels in the river.

Troopers began performing CPR when they arrived and revived the male, who was not breathing after the accident.