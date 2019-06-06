How to get a free donut and other discounts on National Donut Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year for National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, 2019, Dunkin' Donuts is declaring that a day for donuts is a day for America, by rallying everyone to "dunk out" with a donut and enjoy a little more "me time" during their day.

To help people take a pause with the perfect treat for the holiday, on National Donut Day, Dunkin' is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage. Dunkin's special offer to ring in the holiday is good all day Friday, June 7, 2019, at participating locations, while supplies last.

Guests can enjoy classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles and more. Through Dunkin's social handles, they will help fans enjoy some time in celebration and appreciation of donuts with special content, including an invitation on Facebook where fans can RSVP to make a commitment to #DunkOut and enjoy some down time on National Donut Day.

Dunkin' has other specials happening now, like $1.50 iced tea, and 2 for $5 croissant breakfast sandwiches at participating locations.

Locations in Utah include South Ogden, Layton, Downtown SLC, Sugar House, The District, and more.