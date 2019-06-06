Heart-healthy Baked Maple Glazed Salmon recipe by SelectHealth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mary from SelectHealth shares her delicious recipe for Baked Maple Glazed Salmon. You can also use Steelhead if you prefer. This is heart-healthy because salmon and steelhead are both rich in omega 3 fatty acids. No butter or other saturated fats were used in the preparation and the maple syrup was reduced to 2 tablespoons per fillet.

BAKED MAPLE GLAZED SALMON

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

non-aerosol or regular 99% residue-free cooking spray

4 (4-5 oz.) fresh salmon or steelhead trout fillets or 1 whole fillet weighing 1¼ to 1½ lbs.

1 tsp. granulated garlic powder or ¼ tsp. per fillet

1 tsp. lemon pepper seasoning or 1/ 8 tsp. per fillet

pinch salt – optional

1/ 3 to 1/ 2 cup maple syrup or 11/ 2 to 2 tbsp. per fillet, depending on desired sweetness

Preheat oven to 400° Cover a large nonstick baking sheet with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray. Place fillet(s) on prepared baking sheet, skin side down. Season with garlic powder and lemon pepper and cover each with 1 to 1½ tbsp. of syrup. If using whole fillet, season, and cover with ¼ to 1/3 cup of maple syrup. Place in oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, depending on thickness or until meat flakes apart easily and has an internal temperature of 145 F. Remove from oven and serve each fillet topped with any maple glaze remaining on baking sheet or a little additional syrup, if desired.

Nutritional Facts: 4 servings at 345 calories; 14g fat; 27g Carbohydrate; 0g fiber; 27g protein;

76mg cholesterol; 340mg sodium



Traditional Nutrition Facts: 4 servings at 563 calories; 25g fat; 40g carbohydrate; 0 fiber; 43g protein;

211mg cholesterol; 729mg sodium.

Chef Mary likes to cook with fresh, seasonal produce from the Farmer's Market. Not only does it support local farmers, but it provides food from farm to table which helps people live the healthiest lives possible. This is the 11th year SelectHealth has supported the SLC downtown farmer's market. Chef Mary previewed a dish she'll be making on Saturday live from the Farmer's Market on Good Day Utah.

Spring Salad with Fresh Strawberry Vinaigrette

Prep time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4 2½ cup salads and 2¼ cups vinaigrette

Ingredients



Spring Salad

2 cups baby arugula or baby spinach

6 cups mixed baby spring greens

1 cup fresh strawberries, washed, hulled, and sliced

½ cup red onion, thinly sliced – optional

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

Fresh ground pepper to taste

½ cup Fresh Strawberry Vinaigrette (See recipe below)

Place baby greens in a large bowl; if done ahead of time cover and refrigerate. Toss strawberry slices and onions together gently with greens. Divide salad between four plates and top

each with 2 tbsp. vinaigrette, and 2 tbsp. crumbled feta.

Fresh Strawberry Vinaigrette

2½ cups fresh strawberries washed, hulled and sliced, or

a 14 oz. package, frozen unsweetened strawberries, thawed

¼ cup raw sugar

¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. sea or regular salt

¼ tsp. fresh ground black pepper - optional



Instructions

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Adjust seasonings, if necessary.



Cook’s Note: Dressing will last up to two weeks refrigerated.



Salad Nutrition Facts: 1 serving 100 calories, 5g fat; 7g carbohydrate; 2g fiber; 7g protein; 20mg cholesterol,

320mg sodium

Vinaigrette Nutrition Facts: 2 tbsps. at 30 calories; 2g fat; 4g carbohydrate; 0g fiber; 0g protein; 20mg cholesterol; 48mg sodium

Traditional Vinaigrette Recipe Nutrition Facts: 2 tbsps. at 60 calories; 6g fat; 4g carbohydrate; 0g fiber; 0g protein; 20mg cholesterol; 48mg sodium

Reference: Recipe by SelectHealth Chef Mary E. Ross

You can find more healthy recipes and wellness tips at: SelectHealth.org/blog.