× First Idaho measles case since 2001 confirmed

LEWISTON, Idaho — The first case of measles in Idaho in 18 years has been confirmed, according to the Public Health — Idaho North Central District.

The case was confirmed in Latah County, which contains the University of Idaho and is about 300 miles north of Boise.

The individual with measles was at the Gritman Medical Center on May 31 and anyone who was there from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. could have been exposed.

The PH-INCD said it was notifying parents and families who were at that location about possible exposure and said additional exposure locations will be added to this list if any are identified.