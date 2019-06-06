Damaging wind, large hail and lightning possible as thunderstorms move into northern Utah

NORTHERN UTAH — Residents were treated to a lightning show Thursday morning as storms rolled into the Salt Lake Valley, and strong to severe storms are possible in northern Utah.
Large hail and damaging wind will be possible in storms developing Thursday afternoon.
A map tweeted by the National Weather Service shows the areas most likely to be affected, which is primarily north of I-80.
Lightning is also expected in some areas.
Temperatures should be warm across the state, and while northern Utah is expecting storms conditions should be dry and breezy across central and southern Utah.
A strong and mostly dry cold front will move through on Friday and bring much cooler weather by the weekend.
