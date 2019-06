Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah stopped by Deer Creek State Park for Utah Adventures.

Inside the park is the Island Aqua Park, a fun floating obstacle course.

From the wiggle bridge to the hurdle, or the quarter pipe to the action tower, fun times will be had by all of your friends and family when they visit this summer.

In addition to activities on the water, there's games, music and tournaments on the beach.

You can find more information at islandaquapark.com or stateparks.utah.gov.