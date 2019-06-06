5 beauty hacks for avoiding melting makeup this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You don't want a melted makeup face from the hot summer sun! Beauty guru Muchacha Mary shared her tips for looking hot without caking on the makeup!

1. Swap out heavy hydrating foundations for CC/BB creams and tinted moisturizers.

2. Less is more... keep your makeup lighter than you would in the winter.

3. Opt for lipgloss, swap out heavy contour with a waterproof bronzer, and add a warm creamsicle blush that you can use on your eyelids and cheeks.

4. Summer is the time to be bold and bright, don't be afraid to try the current neon trend. You can go as bold as you dare or just keep it low-key with pops of neon in the inner corners of the eyes.

5. Experiment with bold lip colors like fushsia, tangerine, coral or a deep burgundy to elevate your typical lip color while keeping the rest of your makeup simplified.

Find out more on her blog https://muchachamary.com/blog/ or follow her on Instagram.