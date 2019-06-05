World Oceans Day festivities include a scavenger hunt and grand prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World Oceans Day happens every year on June 8 to foster action and acknowledge our oceans, which connect us all. Caroline Ralston, senior director of marketing and communications at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, shared a few ways to enjoy this globally celebrated day!

• LLPA is celebrating for a week from Monday, June 3 to Sunday, June 9, 2019.

• They'll have a fun scavenger hunt where guests can learn more about coral reef health.

• Guests can also enter for a chance to win a World Oceans Day-themed gift basket, which includes several fun and sustainable items from their gift shop.

Caroline also shared some ways to help coral, that we in landlocked Utah can do to make a difference!

Choose sustainable seafood - visit seafoodwatch.org to make sure you`re making ocean-friendly choices Choose re-useable items such as water bottles and bags to reduce the amount of single-use plastics in the waste stream. Refuse unnecessary plastics like straws, beverage lids, and excess packaging. Plastic that ends up in the ocean can create physical barriers for food supply for corals.

For more information, visit thelivingplanet.com/worldoceansweek.

About the Living Planet Reef Restoration Program

• Coral reefs are vital ecosystems, providing a home to an estimated 25 percent of all marine life. This amounts to more than 4,000 species of fish, 800 species of coral, and thousands of other species of plants and animals.

• Coral reef systems are in decline. Without change, scientists estimate we will lose 70 to 90 percent of reefs in the next 30 years.

• To help prevent this devastating loss, The Living Planet Reef Restoration Program is taking action. Our goal is to restore 22 million square feet of reef by 2025 in The Coral Triangle.

• We are using a proven method, often referred to as coral farming, which utilizes underwater coral farms to grow and then 'replant' coral fragments to re-establish healthy reefs.