When you say Saturday, I say CATurday (for a cat adoption event)

If you've been thinking about adopting a cat, or even know someone who wants to - June is THE time to do it!

Salt Lake County Animal Services is hosting CATurday on June 8 to celebrate National Adopt A Shelter Cat month.

June them from 10am to 6pm at 511 West 3900 South in Salt Lake City for a cat adoption extravaganza! Adoption fees for cats will be $10 and for kittens (6 months and under) will be $20. They will also be giving out cat adoption baskets that have toys, treats and other goodies for your new feline family member (while supplies last).

National Adopt A Shelter Cat month is important to recognize because about 3.2 million cats end up in shelters every year and June is one of the busiest months because it is "kitten season". Salt Lake County Animal Services takes in about 4,000 cats and kittens every year.

Cats are great companions and are often more independent!

For more information please visit: adoptutahpets.com.