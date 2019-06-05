Utah man charged after calling, threatening US lawmakers over 2,000 times

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A Utah man was charged with one count of interstate transmission of threats to injure after calling various U.S. lawmakers in Washington D.C. over 2,000 times and threatening them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Scott Haven, 54, called one representative’s office on May 23 and said he was “going to shoot him in the head, I’m going to do it now, are you ready?”

Haven called different members of Congress as early as January 2017, saying a representative “ought to be shot.”

In May 2018, Haven threatened over the phone to “slice [Senator 1]’s head off and [Senator 2]’s head too” and threatened a U.S. Capitol Police special agent when asked about previous threatening calls.

The FBI interviewed Haven on Nov. 13, 2018, according to court documents, and admitted to calling Senator 1’s office several times.

He also said Democrats were trying to steal elections in Florida, Georgia and Arizona and apologized for threatening the USCP special agent.

Just a few months later, Haven called the same Senator’s office twice and threatened to “raise his second amendment right against them” before calling and threatening a different Senator.

From May 17, 2018, to Oct. 29, 2018, Haven made 1,499 calls to the U.S. Capitol switchboard and made 850 more calls from May 1 through May 28, 2019.

Haven was arrested Tuesday morning and will appear in court on June 13.

If found guilty, Haven could potentially face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.