Tips for gardening after our unusual spring weather

If you're like us, you're wondering about our unusual spring and what it means for your yard.

Budah went to Glover Nursery to get some answers from the pros.

He talked with manager Ryan Glover to find out about some problems you may be noticing in your yard.

Ryan says fungus is a problem this year. If you're not sure if your plants have fungus, bring a sample in to Glover, and they can find a product to help.

When it comes to insects, you may be noticing them later than normal.

If your lawn isn't green, or if it has patches of dirt, Ryan recommends Turf Max. It's great for spot treatments!

A lot of weeds are coming up right now, and if you want to stop them in their tracks, Ryan says stop in for a treatment of Weed Free Zone liquid.

You can learn more at: glovernursery.com.