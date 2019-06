× SLC fire crews respond to motel fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews with the Salt Lake City Fire Department extinguished a fire at a downtown motel Wednesday afternoon.

According to the SLCFD, the fire broke out at the Econo Lodge motel, at 715 West North Temple, just after 1 p.m.

SLCFD said no injuries were reported and investigators are working to determine the cause.

