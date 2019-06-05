× Record number say ‘yes,’ save lives with organ donations

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 20 people donated for organ transplants in May, according to Donor Connect, which operates the “Yes” Utah organ donation campaign, setting a record for donors in a single month.

The previous record was 16 people and 71 organs were recovered from the record-21 donors last month.

Those organs were transplanted into 71 individuals, who were waiting for lifesaving operations.

More information and registration can be found here.