Record number say ‘yes,’ save lives with organ donations

Posted 4:18 pm, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, June 5, 2019

Courtesy: MGNOnline.

SALT LAKE CITY — Over 20 people donated for organ transplants in May, according to Donor Connect, which operates the “Yes” Utah organ donation campaign, setting a record for donors in a single month.

The previous record was 16 people and 71 organs were recovered from the record-21 donors last month.

Those organs were transplanted into 71 individuals, who were waiting for lifesaving operations.

More information and registration can be found here.

