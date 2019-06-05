× Man suffers gunshot wound in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — Emergency units are responding to a man with a gunshot wound in Kearns Wednesday morning.

Unified Police personnel told Fox 13 News a woman in the area of 4800 South and 4700 West heard gunfire and looked outside to see a man on the ground.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 7:40 a.m.

Unified Police dispatch confirmed they are responding to a man with at least one gunshot wound but the extent of his injuries were not immediately clear.

No further details on the circumstances around the incident were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.