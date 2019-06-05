Funding Your Future: Budget-friendly ways to go green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the world we live in today, it is important to be environmentally conscious. As important as it is, it also can come with a hefty price tag. Luckily for you, David Sant with Cyprus Credit Union has some tips to take care of the environment on a budget.

Change Your Habits

By simply changing your habits, you can make a positive impact on the environment without spending a dime. Make an effort to do simple things around the house you might not think about.

• Turn the lights off when you leave a room.

• Take a shorter shower to save water.

• Set your thermostat a little warmer to save energy in cooling.

Get Reusable Items

It's really easy to use various items that you can just throw away after. It saves you time and you don't have to deal with the clean-up afterwards. While it might be a little easier to just toss a paper plate than wash a glass one, it just isn't as good for the environment. With a couple of dollars to buy your reusable items, you can make a change without doing too much.

Try a few reusable items to start and you might be surprised at the simple change.

• Buy reusable razors

• Coffee mugs instead of paper or plastic cups

• Reusable water bottles instead of plastic ones

• Use sponges and rags instead of paper towels

Replace

While replacing some items might seem like an upfront investment, there are things you can replace for relatively inexpensive. By making the transition to LED light bulbs, you not only save money in the long run, but you also save a lot of energy.

Consider replacing your old thermostat with a smart thermostat. Smart thermostats learn your habits and your schedule to optimize the energy usage in your home, saving money in the long run.

Additionally, if you have a leaky faucet, you`re not only wasting water, but you are letting money go down the drain. Spend a little bit of money to replace that faucet will help you and the environment for years to come.

Find out more about going green, and some of Cyprus Credit Union's new eco-friendly initiatives, by visiting cypruscu.com.