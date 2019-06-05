Car burglar’s unique strategy makes West Jordan neighbors laugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan neighborhood car burglary is raising some eyebrows, and making some neighbors giggle because of what the alleged thief did after the burglary.

Marissa Evans said her car was locked in the driveway Friday night and she woke up Saturday morning to find someone had broken into it.

“Everything was just poured onto the floor and onto the seat,” she said, pointing to the front passenger side of the car. “That's how I knew.”

She said her entire car had been rummaged through and the burglar took off with a few of her items, including an expensive pair of prescription sunglasses and some change.

Down the street and around the block, Lorina Potter said her husband was sitting in their driveway after returning home from his late-night work shift.

A man started to walk up their driveway, between their two vehicles.

The Potter’s next door neighbor’s surveillance cameras captured the man walking over to their home.

“My husband said, ‘What are you doing.’ And the guy jumped… and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you scared me!’” Potter recounted, from what her husband told her. “Then he hands my husband this business card, it’s a magnet. And said, ‘Oh I’m just out here, I’m trying to help a friend promote her business.’”

The man walked away. The next morning, the next door neighbor with the surveillance cameras found the same business card on his truck, as well as cards on other cars in the area.

The surveillance shows the man walking up to the neighbor’s truck, taking a look at the surveillance camera, then placing the magnet business card on the truck’s door.

“He did it to everybody’s cars,” Potter said. “They were all over the neighborhood.”

Potter said her husband came in and showed her the business card.

She began to laugh when she read it.

“I think he didn’t really look at the business card in advance,” she said, chuckling.

The business card read: ‘PURE ROMANCE, Marissa Evans consultant.’

The cards belonged to Marissa, stolen from her car.

Potter’s husband wasn’t sure what Pure Romance was at first. Many people wonder, Evans said.

“What is this? Avon lady? Tupperware lady?” Evans said, of the questions she gets.

Think Avon or Tupperware, but with adult items and products only for women.

“We do sell the toys, the adult toys, the unique stuff in the bedroom,” Marissa explained. They also sell more mainstream products, like lotions and oils.

All of it is geared toward women and couples.

Not only did the late night prowler take Marissa’s business card magnets, he apparently passed them out — including to Lorina’s husband.

“I looked at the business card and just started laughing,” Lorina said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s not out here at 3:30 in the morning promoting this company.’”

They now hope the bedroom toy business cards will help West Jordan Police, who said they are investigating the burglary.

Pure Romance could have provided officers some pure evidence.

While at first, Evans said she was upset her car was broken into, she now can’t help but chuckle.

“Hopefully I get a customer out of it,” she said, giggling.