Alex Daynes from My Own Meal Plan shared a recipe made with a family favorite - Ramen Soup!

It's easy to turn it into a delicious salad, and it's fun to make too!

Asian Ramen Salad with Peanut Dressing

Yields 8 servings

346 Calories / 22F / 31C / 10P / per serving

16 ounce bag broccoli slaw mix

1/2 cup honey roasted sunflower seeds

1 cup sliced almonds

2 green onions, sliced

2 3 ounce bags ramen, crushed (dry noodles, without seasoning packets)

Peanut Dressing

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon liquid aminos

1/2 teaspoon salt

In a mixing bowl, combine the slaw mix, sunflower seeds, almonds, and green onions.

To a blender, add all of the ingredients for the peanut dressing and blend until smooth. If the dressing is too thick, add an additional tablespoon of water, until sauce is think, but stir pourable.

Pour Peanut Dressing over salad mix and toss until evenly coated. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or until ready to serve. Then just before serving, fold in the ramen noodles.

For more great recipes, visit: myownmealplans.com.